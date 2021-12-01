When do schools in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland break up for the Christmas holidays in 2021?

Children will be winding down in the classroom over the next few weeks as they prepare for the long-awaited Christmas break now that December has arrived.

Unlike last year, when children worked at home during the run-up to Christmas, students across the UK are back in school and approaching the final weeks before the holidays.

The Christmas break, which lasts about two weeks, allows students to disconnect from their studies and spend time with friends and family at home.

Some children may be planning an overseas Christmas after last year’s restrictions prevented them from doing so.

Others may be looking forward to a traditional British winter festival.

However, as the Christmas break approaches, here is a list of all the Christmas vacation dates in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, December 17th, most English schools will close.

However, depending on your borough, schools may close later on Monday, December 20.

They’ll be back in the first full week of January, most likely on Monday, January 3rd or Tuesday, January 4th.

By entering your postcode into the Government website here, you can find the exact dates for your area.

Because Scottish school calendars differ from those in England, the majority of Scottish schools will close for the holidays on Wednesday, December 22nd, though some students will finish earlier in the week.

The majority of students will return on Wednesday, January 5th, or Thursday, January 6th, giving them a shorter first week back after the holidays.

The dates will vary by council; to find out what they are, go to the Scottish Government’s website.

Schools in Wales, like those in England, will close on Friday, December 17 and reopen on Monday, January 3 or Tuesday, January 4.

By entering your postcode into the Government website here, you can find out the exact dates for your area.

If Covid-19 legislation does not interfere in the meantime, school term dates are uniform throughout Northern Ireland.

As a result, on Thursday, December 23rd, all schools will close for the holidays.

In 2022, the first day of class will be Tuesday, January 4th.

When do schools in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland break up for the Christmas holidays in 2021?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

When do UK schools break up for Christmas 2021? School holidays start date in England, Scotland, Wales and NI