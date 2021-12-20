When do the clocks go forward and when does it start getting lighter?

When will it start to get lighter? When will the clocks go forward and when will the shortest day of the year be in 2021?

On Tuesday, December 21st, the year’s shortest day (or winter solstice) occurs, with days gradually getting longer after that date.

The winter solstice is approaching, which means the evenings and mornings will start to get lighter sooner rather than later.

As we near the shortest day of the year, daylight hours are becoming increasingly scarce.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the longer days.

After the winter solstice, the days begin to grow longer, and the evenings gradually become lighter until the summer solstice in June.

The winter solstice falls on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 (the exact time of the solstice in the UK is apparently 3.58pm).

This is the most common date, but it also happens every few years on the 22nd of December, as it did in 2019.

The sun will rise at 8.03 a.m. and set at 3.53 p.m. on the date of the solstice, giving London only 7 hours, 49 minutes, and 42 seconds of daylight.

The winter solstice is the date when the Earth’s axis rotates to the point where the north pole is at its most tilted from the sun, resulting in the year’s shortest period of daylight.

While it is the first day of the astronomical winter season, it is also referred to as midwinter because the days grow longer after it passes and the countdown to spring begins.

The astronomical winter season will last until Sunday, March 20, 2021, when the Northern Hemisphere’s vernal equinox occurs.

The clocks will change for Daylight Savings Time on March 27.

This means the clocks will advance an hour, making the evenings lighter.

This will be in effect until October 30th.

On the winter solstice, Tuesday, December 21st, these are the sunrise and sunset times:

While the days will technically grow longer, it’s important to remember that this is a slow process.

For the week following the solstice, these are the sunrise and sunset times:

