When does 5-day isolation start, and when can you stop isolating? The new Covid self-isolation rules, as well as when you can stop isolating, are explained.

When does the 5-day isolation period start, and when can you stop isolating? The new Covid self-isolation rules, as well as when you can stop isolating, are explained.

Self-isolate and order a PCR test from the government’s website if you have any Covid symptoms.

According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the minimum period of self-isolation for Covid-19 has been reduced to five full days.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) discovered that “around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five,” according to the UKHSA.

The new isolation rules will take effect on Monday, January 17th, and are outlined below.

If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, you should isolate yourself immediately and order a PCR test from the government website.

According to the NHS, Covid’s main symptoms are as follows:

In some people, however, the Omicron variant causes additional symptoms.

Listed below are a few examples:

Get a lateral flow test (LFD) and a confirmatory PCR if you’re having symptoms.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate as soon as a lateral flow or PCR test comes back positive.

If you have no symptoms but test positive on a lateral flow, you should no longer have a PCR performed.

You should isolate yourself if you have not been fully vaccinated and have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

If your second dose of the vaccine was given at least 14 days ago, you do not need to isolate.

Take a lateral flow test every day for the next seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive.

If you’re self-isolating, only leave the house if there’s an emergency.

An emergency list can be found on the NHS website.

If you’ve gotten all of your shots:

For those who have been fully vaccinated, the minimum self-isolation period has been reduced from seven to five days as of Monday, January 17th.

This change is only in effect in England at the moment, and it is up to the devolved administrations to decide whether or not to implement it.

Day zero is when you first notice symptoms, or when you test positive if you haven’t yet.

You may leave self-isolation on day six if you test negative on a lateral flow on days five and six, at least 24 hours apart.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup.

When does 5-day isolation begin, and when can you stop isolating? New Covid self-isolation rules are explained, as well as when you can stop isolating.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]