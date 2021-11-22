When does Advent 2021 begin, what is the significance of the season, and why do we keep calendars?

In the run-up to Christmas, that daily sweet treat may be the only time you think about Advent.

Many of us associate the word “Advent” with one thing: chocolate.

In the run-up to Christmas, that daily sweet treat (or perhaps something more exoticboozyextravagent) may be the only time you think about it.

But, for those who want to learn a little more about Advent and how calendars came to be, here’s the backstory.

Technically, the Christian tradition holds that the season of Advent does not always begin on December 1st, as your calendar might suggest – though it does on occasion.

Because Advent Sunday is calculated from the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day, Advent 2021 will begin on Sunday, November 28th, one day earlier than last year.

Because of the format, Advent can begin on any date between November 27 and December 3, and it can sometimes clash with St Andrew’s Day, Scotland’s patron saint’s feast day, which falls on November 30.

During the years in which St.

Because St. Andrew’s Day falls on the same day as Advent Sunday, the Scottish bank holiday is moved to Monday, December 1.

Regardless of when Advent Sunday falls, the celebration continues until the 24th of December, Christmas Eve, which falls on a Thursday this year.

Advent is a Christian season commemorating the waiting and preparation for Jesus’ birth at Christmas.

Its name is derived from the Latin word “adventus,” which means “coming, arrival, or ripening,” and the celebration dates back to the first centuries of Christianity.

In 567, the second Council of Tours ordered monks to fast for the entire month of December.

The first and second comings of Christ are commemorated in church readings during Advent, which also marks the start of the Western Liturgical Year.

From wreaths and the lighting of Advent candles or Christingles to more general Christmas preparations such as trees, carols, and decorations, various traditions have emerged to mark the period.

Many people, however, associate the period with only one thing:.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When does Advent 2021 begin, what is the meaning of the season, and why do we have calendars?

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

When does Advent 2021 start? Advent Sunday date, meaning behind the season and why we have calendars