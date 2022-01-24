When does self-isolation begin? How long must you isolate after a positive Covid lateral flow test?

When does the first day of self-isolation begin, and how long must you isolate after a positive Covid lateral flow test?

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate right away and order a PCR test from the government’s website.

The Omicron wave has passed its peak, and the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is now decreasing across the UK.

However, these numbers are still higher than they have been at other times during the pandemic, implying that tens of thousands of people are currently self-isolating at home.

Everything you need to know about the isolation rules, including when it starts.

The following are the main symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS:

The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is causing other symptoms in some people.

Among them are:

If you’re experiencing symptoms, you should get a lateral flow test and a confirmatory PCR.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate right away if you test positive on a lateral flow or PCR.

You should no longer order a PCR if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated and have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, you should isolate.

You do not need to isolate if you received your second vaccine dose at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive, whichever comes first.

If you’re self-isolating, you shouldn’t leave your house unless it’s absolutely necessary.

If you test positive for Covid-19 or start experiencing symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate.

The official “day one” of isolation, on the other hand, refers to the first full day.

The rules for isolation vary depending on your vaccination status.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations:

Starting on Monday, January 17th, the minimum self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from seven to five days for fully vaccinated people.

This change is currently only in effect in England, and it is up to the devolved administrations to decide whether or not to adopt it.

Day zero is the day your symptoms begin, or the day you test positive if you do not have symptoms.

