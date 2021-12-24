When will the Elf on the Shelf appear, and will he depart on Christmas Eve?

When is the Elf on the Shelf supposed to appear, and does he leave on Christmas Eve?

For young children all over the world, ELF on the Shelf is a beloved holiday tradition.

During the holiday season, families can “adopt” an Elf on the Shelf to keep an eye on their children.

An elf’s job ends the night before Christmas, according to The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.

On December 24, the majority of Scout Elves say their goodbyes to their families and board Santa’s sleigh for a return trip to the North Pole.

If they wait any longer, they will be past their elf expiration date.

They flee after catching a ride on Santa’s sleigh after he delivers gifts under the Christmas tree.

The children say goodnight to their new friend before going to bed.

The majority of elves arrive during Scout Elf Return Week, which runs from November 24 to December 1, according to the official Elf on the Shelf website.

This will keep the elves busy for a few weeks.

