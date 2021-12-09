When does the London Underground strike begin on Friday, and which lines will be impacted?

When does the Tube strike begin on Friday, and which lines will be impacted?

The strikes are over the reinstatement of night services, with drivers claiming that rosters were changed without their consent.

The Night Tube in London will be disrupted once more this weekend due to strike action.

They’ve been going on since the last week of November and are expected to continue until the last weekend before Christmas.

Here’s what you need to know about the action this weekend.

The first strike is set to begin at 8.30 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and end at 4.29 a.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Workers will then go on strike from 8.30 p.m. Saturday until 4.29 a.m. Sunday.

However, TfL has warned that starting at 7 p.m. on both days, travel “may be severely disrupted.”

Strikes are scheduled to take place on the following dates:

Because the Night Tube is currently only running on the Central and Victoria lines, the strike only affects them.

Customers should check for updates before traveling, and “consider using buses where possible,” according to Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations.

The strikes were called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines beginning Saturday, November 27th, and continuing on weekends throughout December.

TfL estimates that drivers will be required to work four Night Tube shifts per year.

It claims that all other Tube unions agreed to the roster changes in May, after Night Tube workers were integrated into TfL’s “day Tube” workforce.

The RMT, on the other hand, claims that the changes have left its members with “unacceptable and intolerable demands.”

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said the union “remains open for talks,” but that Tube bosses have “refused point blank to consider the serious grievances at the heart of the dispute.”

“We are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action at such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery,” Mr Dent said.

“By making changes to Tube driver rosters, we’ve given drivers more flexibility as well as permanent work and job security, which is welcome.”

