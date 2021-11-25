When does the London Underground strike begin on Friday, and which TfL lines will be affected?

Passengers have been warned that there will be severe disruptions beginning at the end of November and continuing through the Christmas season.

Strikes are expected to take place across the London Underground due to a lack of progress in talks between TfL and union bosses.

The action, according to TfL, could result in “significantly reduced service on these lines throughout the day, with little or no service in some places.”

On Friday, November 26th, at 4 a.m., the strikes will begin with a 24-hour walkout.

Starting this weekend, there will be action from 8.30 p.m. to 4.30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

All lines will be affected, including the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria.

The Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines could be affected, despite the fact that no strikes are taking place on those lines.

The Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines are expected to experience significant delays, with some stations receiving little or no service.

Unless an agreement is reached, the action will continue every weekend until December 18th.

The following is a complete list of the strike times:

The strikes were called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines beginning Saturday, November 27th, and continuing on weekends throughout December.

TfL estimates that drivers will be required to work four Night Tube shifts per year.

It claims that all other Tube unions agreed to the roster changes in May, after Night Tube employees were integrated into TfL’s “day Tube” workforce.

The RMT, on the other hand, claims that the changes have forced its members to accept “unacceptable and intolerable demands.”

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said the union “remains open for talks,” but that Tube bosses have “refused point blank to consider the serious grievances at the heart of the dispute.”

“At such a critical time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action,” said Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations.

“By making changes to Tube driver rosters, we’ve given drivers more flexibility as well as permanent work and job security, which is something.

