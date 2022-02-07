When does the Queen’s accession gun salute take place today?

When will the Queen’s accession gun salute be fired today?

Today, February 7, is the Queen’s accession gun salute.

When to look for it and how to keep an eye on it are detailed below.

Military personnel across the UK and abroad fire royal salutes on special occasions such as royal anniversaries and birthdays, as well as to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

When a special day falls on a Sunday, however, tradition dictates that the royal salute be fired the next day.

The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery will fire a 41-gun salute in London’s Green Park this year.

In the lead-up to the firing, the Grenadier Guards’ Band will play celebratory music near the firing position.

A royal salute usually consists of 21 rounds, but if fired from a royal park such as Green Park or a royal residence, the number of rounds is increased to 41.

The gunfire is extremely loud, so people walking their dogs should stay away from the area.

On royal anniversaries, 62 rounds are fired at the Tower of London.

The standard 21, plus another 20 because the Tower is a royal palace and fortress, plus another 21 because it is in the City of London, and 41 on other occasions.

These will be held along the riverfront, making them visible to all, though the best view may be from Tower Bridge.

Once the ceremony begins, the guns will fire one after the other at 10-second intervals until the required number of rounds have been fired at both locations.

The salute will take place in Green Park on Monday, February 7 at 12 p.m.

At 1 p.m., a salute will be given at the Tower of London.

Attendees to the gun salute should wear ear protection.

You are welcome to accompany us and observe from afar.

The Tower’s salute is frequently overcrowded.

They are frequently televised or broadcast later on television for the benefit of the general public.

Due to the Covid restrictions in place last April, the final gun salutes to commemorate Prince Philip’s death were broadcast online on TV.