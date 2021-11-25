When does the sun rise and set today, how many hours of daylight are there, and when does the UK’s shortest day fall?

When does the sun rise and set today, how many hours of daylight are there, and when does the UK’s shortest day occur?

Around the holiday season, daylight hours are in short supply, with the sun appearing to rise and set earlier each day.

As we get closer to December, the dark nights are setting in.

With the sun appearing to rise later and set earlier every day during the holiday season, we may find ourselves spending much of our time in darkness.

Here are the important dates for the coming days, including when the winter solstice brings the year’s shortest day.

Because of the UK’s size, there is a significant divide between the country’s northernmost and southern regions.

For the rest of November, here are the sunrise and sunset times in a variety of British locations:

The winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere occurs on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

On that day, Inverness will have only 6 hours and 35 minutes of daylight, compared to 7 hours and 50 minutes in London.

It is the date when the Earth’s axis rotates to the point where the north pole is at its most tilted away from the sun, resulting in the year’s shortest period of daylight.

The winter solstice is the first day of winter according to the astronomical season, whereas the more straightforward meteorological definition puts the season’s start date at 1 December every year.

Because the days get longer after it passes, and the countdown to spring begins, the date is also known as midwinter.

It has spawned rituals and celebrations since the dawn of time, with some Christmas traditions originating as astronomical observances.

On this year’s winter solstice, these are the sunrise and sunset times:

