When does the UK travel ban begin, and what should you do if you’ve already booked a vacation in France?

When does the UK travel ban go into effect, and what should you do if you’ve already booked a vacation to France?

France will prohibit British tourists from entering the country starting on Saturday, as the country tightens border controls in response to the explosive growth of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom.

Only those who can show that they have a compelling reason to visit France will be permitted to do so, regardless of vaccination status.

Citizens and permanent residents of France, as well as their immediate families and those on essential business, will be able to cross the Channel.

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who tweeted that he has spoken with his French counterpart to confirm an exemption for freight traffic, hauliers will continue to be exempt.

The measures will be a major setback for the ski industry as well as thousands of UK holidaymakers planning winter vacations.

A French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, stated that “even more drastic” measures were required to prevent Omicron from entering the country.

“We’re going to limit the reasons that people from the United Kingdom can come to France,” he said.

“Only French nationals, residents, and their families will be permitted.”

Everything involving tourism or business trips for non-French or European citizens will be restricted.”

Here’s what we know about the new travel regulations so far.

The restrictions will go into effect on Saturday, December 18th.

No, that is not the case.

Only French citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members, as well as those on urgent business, will be permitted entry.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must take a PCR test 24 hours prior to departure (rather than the previous 48 hours).

They must also quarantine for 48 hours or until a negative result from a mandatory arrival test is received.

More details on the ban are expected to be released later Thursday morning by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vaccinations are required for vacationers.

Children aged 12 and up who travel with a vaccinated adult are exempt from vaccination. Passengers aged 12 and up must have a negative PCR or antigen test.

The tests must be completed at least 48 hours prior to departure.

