When Ed Woodward wants Man Utd to wrap up Jadon Sancho deal by

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is hoping to secure the record signing of England international winger Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The England international is set to leave Germany in the summer after three impressive seasons creating and scoring goals.

The 19-year-old, who has 14 goals and 15 assists to his name in just 22 league appearances so far this season, is set to move on despite agreeing a deal until 2022 with a weekly wage of £190,000-a-week earlier this season.

As well as reporting that United are the clear frontrunners in the chase, The Telegraph understand that Ed Woodward is ready to get the deal agreed as soon as the current season reaches its conclusion.

Despite the constant rumours, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that their star winger is happy at the Westfalenstadion, hinting that is future remains far from certain.

“I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future,” Watzke told BBC Sport .

“In my opinion, I don’t think he wants to leave.

“We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it.”

Sancho chose to leave Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and has found his feet in Germany but is yet to win a major trophy.

Any deal to take him away from Dortmund is set to surpass the £100m barrier, which would be a record for the Premier League.

Watzke added: ”It’s not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

“We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon.”

The youngster said of his on intentions earlier this week: “I don’t really look at all them things.

“I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.”