When everything seems helpless, my 2021 diary reminded me that life goes on.

When we realized we’d double-booked ourselves for dinner, my boyfriend asked, “Should we set up a shared calendar?”

I shivered and said, “No.”

“Absolutely not,” says the narrator.

I don’t want an online calendar for a number of reasons, including data privacy and a desire to spend less time on my phone, but the main reason is that I am very attached to my paper diary.

It is always in my bag, and it is frequently open on my desk, containing appointments and reservations, as well as to-do lists and tidbits that I don’t want to forget.

I’d be lost without it, not only because I’d have no idea where I was supposed to be, but also because, having recently flipped through it, I realized how important it has been in helping me process the various emotions of the past year.

I documented my daily to-ings and fro-ings from the longest and arguably most depressing of lockdowns (Lockdown 3.0, as I wrote on 5 January), to the many stages of “opening up,” and a summer and autumn that felt almost normal.

I found routine by marking mundane activities when there were no social events to fill my pages with and no indication of when there would be again.

Weekly trips to the supermarket (complete with post-it shopping lists), plans to run or skip three times a week, and weekend cooking all made the list.

Walking with friends over a long distance was given a lot of attention and capital letters, reflecting how elated and fulfilled I felt after seeing those I care about in person rather than on Zoom.

They were hints that life continued to move even when everything seemed hopeless.

When the restrictions started to ease, I planned my first haircut, dinner out, pilates class, BBQ with friends, and trip away – things I knew I took for granted before the pandemic.

During the summer, when my weekends were jam-packed with parties, hen dos, weddings, festivals, and birthdays, I relied on my calendar to help me spread events out and find time to relax.

I realize that many of these events could be recorded in a digital diary or calendar, but there is something there.

