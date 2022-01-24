When Floyd was killed, Chauvin called ‘all shots.’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)

(AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused them of standing by while fellow officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” according to prosecutors.

One defense attorney countered that as the senior officer on the scene, Chauvin called “all of the shots,” and chastised the Minneapolis Police Department for not doing enough to train officers to intervene when a colleague needs to be stopped.

Former officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights while on the job.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed him to the ground for 9 12 minutes with his knee on Floyd’s neck while the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and gasping for air.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, while Lane held his legs in place.

Bystanders were prevented from intervening in the videotaped murder, which sparked worldwide protests, violence, and a rethinking of racism and policing.

During opening statements, prosecutor Samantha Trepel told jurors, “For second after second, minute after minute, these three CPR-trained defendants stood or knelt next to officer Chauvin as he slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.”

“They decided not to protect George Floyd, the man they had handcuffed and imprisoned.”

Kueng’s lawyer, Tom Plunkett, emphasized his client’s and Lane’s inexperience.

Both men, he claimed, deferred to Chauvin and addressed him as “sir.”

“All of the shots will be called by officer Chauvin,” Plunkett said.

Kueng, a Black man, Lane, a white man, and Thao, a Hmong man, are all accused of failing to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year, faces an additional count for failing to stop Thao and Kueng.

Floyd died as a result of the officers’ actions, according to both counts.

Trepel said, “We will ask you to hold these men accountable for choosing to do nothing and watch a man die.”

Prosecutors must prove that Kueng, Lane, and Thao willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights, according to attorneys for both Kueng and Thao.

