When Glasgow Airport was forced to close due to a disagreement over a darts game,

The 202122 PDC World Darts Championship final will be watched by many dart fans tonight, but few in Glasgow will be aware of the game once the airport has closed.

The 202122 PDC World Darts Championship concludes tonight at ‘Ally Pally’ in London, with Michael Smith facing Livingston-born Peter Wright in the final.

We expect a large number of households to tune in to the action, given that Glasgow is home to a large number of darts fans, enough to fill the Hydro whenever the ‘creme de la creme’ of the sport come to town on tour.

We also doubt that many people remember a bizarre incident in 1980, when Glasgow Airport was closed due to a darts game.

It was discovered thanks to a tweet from Sean Ingle, The Guardian’s Chief Sports Reporter and columnist, who said: “Was looking through the Guardian archives earlier and found this about a strike closing Glasgow Airport.”

See also paragraph 2.”

The tweet included a clipping from a Guardian article titled ‘Airport closes over dispute’ from October 17 of that year, which reports that the airport was forced to close after firefighters stationed there went on strike in support of striking baggage handlers.

As a result of the closure, an airport spokesman stated that the airport would be closed ‘indefinitely,’ with flights being diverted to ‘Turnhouse, Edinburgh, and Prestwick.’

According to the article, the baggage handlers “walked out on Thursday after one of them was refused a change of shift to participate in darts in a local pub in Johnstone next week.”

We’re not sure how long the closure lasted, but we doubt it was longer than 180 days…