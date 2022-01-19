When going on vacation, a woman reveals a time-saving packing technique.

When going on vacation, a woman reveals a clever packing trick that will save you a lot of time.

It can be difficult to cram everything you need for a vacation into a small suitcase.

However, a clever trick for packing everything you need has been revealed by a woman, and it will save you a lot of time.

The technique will not only help you stay organized and prevent you from bringing unnecessary clothing, but it will also make all of your clothes fit.

That’s because it relies on you pre-planning all of your outfits so you only bring what you need, saving time and space.

A Tiktok user with the handle @makelifesimpler_ created a video demonstrating the trick.

She began by laying a t-shirt flat on the bed, followed by a skirt and a pair of knickers.

She then folded the t-shirt from top to bottom, bringing both sides into the center.

The end result was a neat square containing her entire day’s outfit minus the shoes.

She repeated the process with another seven outfits, resulting in an organized suitcase containing eight different outfits.

The video has been viewed over 7 million times and received 225,000 likes from viewers who were wowed by the trick.

“This trick has been so helpful,” one person said.

This fall, I had three weddings to attend.

It was a lot less work to pack.

“Many thanks!”

“OK, this is genius,” said another.

“This is the first time I’ve ever packed in this manner.”

“I never knew this,” said a third.

Please accept my heartfelt gratitude.

I always pack, but I always separate my shirt and pants, and I never have enough room.”

Some people, however, pointed out that planning all of your holiday outfits ahead of time is difficult because you might change your mind about what you want to wear.

“But what if you change your mind and don’t like ‘that’ outfit?” someone asked.

“What if the weather doesn’t cooperate?” wondered another.

