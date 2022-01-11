When Glasgow’s Hampden Park was dubbed “Britain’s Mightiest Stadium,” it was a big deal.

One prominent commentator dubbed Glasgow’s Hampden Park the “mightiest” stadium in Britain when Scotland played England in a special centenary match in 1972.

It’s not a statement that will be made today.

Scotland played England in a hard-fought match fifty years ago, marking the 100th meeting between the two nations.

The venue was Glasgow’s Hampden Park, the national stadium, which one prominent English commentator at the time dubbed the “mightiest” ground in Britain.

While Hampden is still regarded as a prestigious football venue around the world, such remarks were once believed to be accurate.

The dedicated website for the 1903-built stadium states, “There was a time when Hampden was, quite simply, the biggest and best football stadium in the world.”

In the 1970s, Hampden Park was a 100,000-seat stadium that set a long list of UK, European, and global attendance records, and it continues to do so today.

According to the records, the ground’s peak year was unquestionably 1937, when it set two distinct turnstile-turning records.

On April 17 of that year, the Hampden Roar reached its pinnacle when Scotland beat England three goals to one in front of 149,415 fans, a European record for an international match.

Celtic then defeated Aberdeen 2-1 in the 1937 Scottish Cup Final on April 24, in front of 147,365 fans.

It is still the largest attendance for a national cup final and a European record for a domestic football match.

The match for the 100th anniversary

When Scotland and England met for the British Home Championship centenary match in 1972, Hampden was still drawing large crowds, the most recent and notable being 136,505 for Celtic’s second leg European Cup semi-final against Leeds in 1970.

In 1972, Scotland’s and England’s teams were both loaded with superstars.

The dark blue players included Denis Law, Billy Bremner, Jimmy Johnstone, Billy McNeill, and Peter Lorimer, while England was represented by Denis Law, Billy Bremner, Jimmy Johnstone, Billy McNeill, and Peter Lorimer.

