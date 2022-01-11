When he went on a shooting spree from his penthouse, the head of a record label ‘thought he was Tupac’s reincarnation.’

When he went on a shooting spree from his penthouse, the record label boss ‘thought he was Tupac’s reincarnation.’

As he fired blanks into the air from Marina Tower East in Chatham Dockside, Kent, Michael Alunomoh live-streamed the shooting spree.

The 35-year-old was caught on camera shouting “F*** the cops” while listening to Tupac Shakur’s Hit ‘Em Up.

Alunomoh later claimed to psychiatrists that he was the reincarnation of the late US rapper and that he had heard a voice telling him to “disturb the peace” since childhood.

The record label owner, who called the cops the night before the shooting to say “something was wrong,” said he needed to be detained so he could get the help he needed.

Alunomoh has now admitted to three counts of possessing firearms with the intent to instill fear of violence.

Last year, the father of one was on trial for the same three charges, but the jury was discharged before reaching a decision due to a judge’s illness.

He is being treated for bipolar disorder at a low-level psychiatric unit in Kent, according to Maidstone Crown Court.

Alunomoh was listening to ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ on April 22, 2020, which includes the lyrics “Grab ya Glocks, when you see Tupac.”

When you see Tupac, call the cops.

After the country was placed on lockdown, Alunomoh claimed he mistook the words for an order and began firing blanks from handguns.

Fearful neighbors and those watching the drama unfold on the street below dialed 999 several times.

Armed cops stormed the flat and seized two Eagle 9mm self-loading pistols and a Camp assault rifle.

On the balcony, there were 75 shell casings, and five more in the master bedroom.

“I was shooting,” Alunomoh told police after being apprehended.

I wasn’t trying to kill anyone.

Because it’s still in my head, I was just doing my own thing.

“I continued to shoot.”

Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,

The cops arrived, and I told them, ‘You have to treat me, you have to help me.’

He claimed he wasn’t aiming and was instead “doing it to the sky and shouting ‘Call the cops’.”

Alunomoh also revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in Nigeria a year or two before moving to the United Kingdom in 2013.

He has since been diagnosed with either schizo-affective or bipolar-affective disorder “with psychotic components,” according to the court.

His lawyer has asked the judge to detain him under the Mental Health Act or to sentence him to a sentence that will allow him to be released immediately.

Alunomoh, who had the support of…

