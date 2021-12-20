When her hospitalized baby was struggling to breathe due to a virus, TikTok mom divided opinion by dancing next to him.

As her hospitalized baby struggled to breathe due to a virus, a TikTok mom divides opinion by dancing next to him.

A mother has been chastised for doing a TikTok dance next to her child, who is currently on a respirator in the hospital.

Whitney Leavitt, a popular family TikToker known as @whitleavitt, has received a lot of backlash for dancing kissing her son on the forehead while explaining he’s having trouble breathing.

Leavitt begins the video by kissing her son Lee on the forehead and making a heart sign with her fingers.

She then breaks into a fast-paced TikTok dance while text overlaying her video explains what’s happening.

“Lil Lee was taken in for low oxygen, he tested positive for RSV, and we’re waiting for him to breathe better on his own,” she wrote on the video.

Little Lee is infected with the Respiratory syncytial virus, a common infection of the lungs and airways.

“Waiting for him to breathe better on his own,” Leavitt said, demonstrating the dance with large gestures.

Someone who was “sending prayers” but wanted to know more prompted Leavitt to post the video.

In less than a day, the video has already received over 1.6 million views, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from leaving comments.

The video has been made private by Leavitt, but it has been reuploaded on Twitter and Reddit by a large number of people.

With her son’s illness, some have offered support to the mother.

“I suppose news is shared in a variety of ways.”

What matters is that she and her son are surrounded by positivity.

“Sending positive healing energy their way,” one person wrote.

“Poor woman! She’s a human being!”

Or, instead of making a new mother cry, grow up and do something more meaningful with your life,” wrote another person.

“When my daughter was a baby, she had RSV.

It’s life threatening, and seeing my daughter struggle to breathe made it difficult for me to function, let alone dance.

Another person wrote, “This is crazy to me, but I guess it’s her way of remaining positive.”

Others, on the other hand, questioned why she decided to post the video in the first place.

“If my child was sick, I’m not sure I’d be making videos.”

“Last thought on my mind???” a Twitter user wrote.

“Seriously?” wrote someone else, “but i won’t judge, she might have gone insane from emotional pain.”

“I don’t care if you’re trying to be “positive,” another wrote, “the focus should be on your child, not you.”

Following the comments, Leavitt responded with a video.

“I understand people’s dissatisfaction…

