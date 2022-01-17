When Hillary Clinton ran for President, her lawyer used extraordinary methods to try to erase Bill Clinton’s ties to a paedo tycoon.

NEW REPORTS claim that lawyers for disgraced paedo Jeffrey Epstein tried to hide his ties to former US President Bill Clinton when his wife Hillary was running for president in 2016.

In the run-up to the election, Epstein’s lawyer allegedly contacted two former employees of the late financier, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Miles and Cathy Alexander, who had been residential managers of so-called “Paedo Island,” Epstein’s private Caribbean retreat, were contacted by Darren Indyke, who had represented Epstein for 20 years.

According to the MailOnline, the couple was then given a sworn affidavit stating that they had never seen Bill Clinton at Little St James.

Indyke was the executor of Epstein’s estate and oversaw his businesses and charitable foundations.

Miles was allegedly asked to meet Indyke in 2006 and hand over all of Little Saint James’ arrival and departure records, according to friends of the Alexanders.

According to a source, he contacted them again in 2016, asking them to “confirm” that Clinton had “never visited during their tenure” and that “they were not aware of him having been a guest during any absences from the island, such as for holidays.”

They went on to say that there were concerns that “the Epstein-Clinton connection, and particularly the island, could be used against Hillary” during the presidential campaign.

Alleged visits by the former Commander-in-Chief to Epstein’s island may be revisited this year after Prince Andrew lost his civil sex assault case against the billionaire by one of his former “slaves,” Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, then known as Roberts, claims the Duke of York, who was under fire at the time, sexually abused her on the island and met Clinton there with two “young girls.”

Roberts’ allegations have been refuted by both men.

The Duke of York and President Bill Clinton have been contacted by The Sun for comment.

Meanwhile, a civil suit has been filed in the US Virgin Islands against Indyke and Epstein’s co-executor Richard Kahn, alleging that they were “indispensable captains” in Epstein’s massive sex-trafficking operations.

They are also accused of assisting the financier in three phony marriages and flying victims to Little St James prior to 2017.

Indyke has also been named as a defendant in 30 lawsuits brought by women against Epstein’s estate, which he served as administrator of.

Clinton denies ever being on Little St James or knowing anything about Epstein’s alleged crimes.

According to official visitor logs from Clinton’s first term, Epstein, a Democratic donor, visited the White House at…

