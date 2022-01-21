When his dog bit her leg, a royal maid claims Prince Andrew LAUGHED.

When Prince Andrew’s dog bit her leg, a royal maid claims he LAUGHED.

Charlotte, who was 22 at the time, was attacked by a nine-year-old Norfolk terrier named Bendicks after Fergie’s favorite chocolates.

The incident in 1996 that resulted in Bendicks being barred from Buckingham Palace was exclusively reported by The Sun.

After being spooked by a vacuum cleaner, Charlotte revealed the dog drew blood.

“My leg was bleeding and my tights were ripped,” she explained.

She was sent to the Duke’s personal physician for a tetanus shot after her shift.

“They just laughed,” Charlotte said after a butler told Andrew about the attack.

“He wasn’t bothered,” she explained.

He never apologized, even when I was limping and my leg was purple.

It’s the little things that reveal a lot about a person’s personality.”

Bendicks, who had been dubbed a “nasty little s***,” also assaulted a carpet fitter and the Duke’s equerry.

He died at the age of 13 in 2000, and Fergie gave Andrew a doormat for his 50th birthday in 2010.

