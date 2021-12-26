Trending
When I met my friend Jack, everything I thought I knew about men was turned upside down.

My perception of men was altered after meeting my friend Jack.

As the year comes to an end, writers reflect on the friendships that have shaped their perspectives on life.

I was on the phone with a man I was in love with a few weeks ago, breaking up with him.

When the call ended, the horrible reality of what was going on hit me.

I could feel myself dismantling, so I texted my friend Jack, who lives and works in the area, to see if he was available.

He told me where to meet him right away.

As soon as I saw him, I started crying.

And for a brief moment, I felt safe and that everything would be fine when he scooped me up into a big bear hug.

On one hand, I can name the people in front of whom I would cry.

What’s more remarkable is how unlikely it was that we would meet and become friends.

He’s a propowerlifter who used to be an MMA cage fighter, and I’ve only been lifting weights for a few years.

He was born in Poland, and I was born in India and England.

He’s happily married to his childhood sweetheart, whereas I’ve spent the last few years lost in a fog of grief since the death of my husband Rob, barely able to maintain existing friendships, let alone form new ones.

Jack and I met for the first time in 2018.

“A huge guy with muscles, tattoos, and a beard,” he was described to me.

I was looking for a strength training coach, and a friend suggested I see him.

While I was half expecting someone who looked like a Vikings character, I had no idea that this would be the start of one of my most important friendships.

I had just returned from a trip to a number of quiet, isolated locations at the time.

I’d left my position as Executive Editor at HuffPost and relocated to a new neighborhood where I knew no one.

Everything was planned as a trauma response to Rob’s death.

I felt like I’d already been a huge burden on my friends and family who had helped me put myself back together after his death, but more than that, I felt like I didn’t fit into my old life anymore.

At the time, I was 37 years old.

