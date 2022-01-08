When I ordered some £19 Pretty Little Thing leggings, I couldn’t believe my eyes – they were stained with ‘urine and blood.’

AN ONLINE shopper was disgusted when she received Pretty Little Thing leggings that were stained with “urine and blood,” she claimed.

Abby-Rose Hammond, a student, ordered the £19 Cream Knitted Leggings, but claims they arrived stained and with a hole in them.

The student claimed that the retailer refunded her after she reported the incident on Twitter.

“I was disgusted and utterly perplexed,” she told Jam Press.

“I’m not sure how the leggings made it past quality control.”

“I’m not sure what the stain is, but if I had to guess, it’d be a cross between urine and blood – very disgusting.”

The London student took to Twitter to vent her frustrations, posting a photo of a pair of cream-colored leggings with a stain on the crotch area.

“Ordered leggings from PLT for next day delivery and this is what I got?? This is disgusting and unacceptable, what the hell even is this?” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m fuming,” says the narrator.

“I hope you got your money back cus wtf?” one Twitter user commented.

“What exactly is that?” wondered another.

“That is beyond disgusting,” one person said.

I hope you get reimbursed for this, lovely, because that is completely unacceptable.”

But she updated her post two days later, saying she had received a refund and a £25 gift card from the company.

“I’ve been fully refunded and given a gift voucher on top, thanks for the support guys, that was really traumatic for me,” she wrote in an update.

PrettyLittleThing has been contacted by the Sun for comment.