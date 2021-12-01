When I tried to sell my old sofa online, I accidentally put my BABY up for sale on Facebook.

When I was trying to sell my old sofa online, I accidentally put my BABY up for sale on Facebook.

Lucy Battle was trying to sell an old two-seater couch when she included a photo of her son in the listing.

The mother, from Burnley, had posted photos of the brown sofa but had overlooked the fact that she had included a photo of little Oscar smiling in the post.

Lucy, 20, made the mistake of posting the picture of the seven-month-old on her local Facebook for sale group and didn’t realize it until it had hundreds of comments.

“When I was choosing them from my camera roll, I somehow managed to upload the wrong photo, and unfortunately it was of Oscar!” Lucy told Leeds Live.

“It worked out, though, because one of the messages was from someone who was interested in the sofa!”

“However, the majority of them were people making jokes about me giving my son away.”

I didn’t think it would go so far!”

Hundreds of people commented on Lucy’s post, making jokes about her gaffe and inquiring about the toddler’s interactions with other kids.

“Can I swap for a teenager?” one commenter joked, while another asked, “How’s he at washing up?”

“What’s he like with other babies?” a third asked, laughing.

Lucy clarified that she was referring to the sofa, not Oscar, after realizing her error.

“Thank you all for being nice and understanding this was a genuine mistake,” she added.

“I’m not willing to part with my child.”

