When I was trying to fix my roof, I was duped by a (dollar)70 million lottery jackpot scheme, but a kind stranger still gave me the money.

A PERSON has claimed to be the winner of British Columbia’s largest lottery prize.

An investigation into the claim resulted in a social media scam.

Christine Lauzon won $70 million in the lottery in October, but a Facebook page set up in her name promised to donate the money to those in need.

Following an investigation, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation contacted Lauzon, who confirmed that the account with her name and photo was a hoax.

According to a post on the fake page, they “voluntarily decided to help people financially.”

A woman from Fiji responded to the advertisement, requesting (dollar)1,000 to repair her roof.

She requested anonymity in order to protect her privacy.

“Water always enters the house when it rains heavily.”

“It enters the house like half of the house,” the woman explained.

The con artist offered the woman (dollar)100,000 in exchange for (dollar)300 in Bitcoin.

The potential victim was attempting to raise funds when she was contacted by CTV News, who informed her that the scheme was a hoax.

“I was overjoyed because no one had ever offered me that much money before,” she said, adding that receiving such a large sum of money would be “life-changing.”

Someone targeting an individual in this manner, according to the BCLC, is “unfortunate.”

“The BCLC is committed to our players’ well-being, and we encourage them to contact us with any questions or concerns.

We advise them to contact the police if they suspect criminal activity.”

When Facebook was notified of the incident, it took immediate action.

“Thank you for getting in touch with me.

We removed this account after reviewing it and finding it to be in violation of our Community Standards for misrepresentation,” Facebook said in a statement.

Travis Shawcross, CEO of Pioneer Health Care in Ontario, had heard about the almost-scam and wanted to help the woman in Fiji who still needed money to fix her house.

“‘Well, you know, it’s a thousand bus,’ I said.

‘I’ll be more than happy to do it if that’ll fix her roof and make her happy,’ he said.

Shawcross’ donation was greatly appreciated by the woman, who stated that the funds would be used to improve her home.

“He was of assistance to me.”

He had already sent the money to me.

“A thousand dollars to assist in the reconstruction of my home,” the woman explained.

“And I’m grateful for Travis’ assistance.”

Shawcross said he understands the need for assistance, which is why he decided to assist a complete stranger on the other side of the world.

