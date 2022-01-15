When I worked at Disney, we had a secret hand signal that we used when one of us was in trouble.

When I worked at Disney, there was a secret hand signal that cast members used when one of us was in trouble.

DISNEY employees go above and beyond to ensure that guests have a magical time at the parks.

However, if something goes wrong, they must be able to flee the crowds without causing a commotion.

According to a former Disney employee, cast members use a coded hand signal to alert their character attendants when one of them is in distress.

Each character is accompanied by a companion who assists them while they are in the park.

They’re the one the character must alert if they’re sick or need to leave the park for any reason.

Sarah Daniels answered a fan’s question in a Tiktok video.

“What happens if you get too hot in your fur costume and feel like you’re going to pass out?” the question asked.

“So, as a character, if you’re having trouble and need to leave, you put one hand over one eye and the other hand in the air,” Sarah explained.

“And that’s how they know you’re in trouble,” says the narrator.

The video has been viewed 921,000 times, and employees from other theme parks have left comments explaining what they do when they get sick.

“Interesting! At Disneyland Paris, we used to make an X with our arms,” one person wrote.

I’m grateful I’ve never had to do it.”

“That’s what Legoland Florida does too!” someone else added. “I had to do it a few times.”

Disney employees use more than secret signals to communicate with one another.

Disney employees have revealed that the rudest visitors have a code name.

A former Disney employee also revealed the hidden gems that most visitors are unaware of, such as a tanning ban and an underground world.

Another former Disney employee has revealed park secrets, including hidden extras and the location of the park’s tallest castle.