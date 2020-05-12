When Iglesias used the word “clown” to insult a journalist

“There are few professions more beautiful and worthy than that of a clown. If defending the Minimum Vital Income and social justice in Europe gives me the honor of being one, I can only say: Clown to great honor, Señor de Quinto ». This was how Pablo Iglesias defended himself on Twitter after Marcos de Quinto, former deputy of Ciudadanos, described him with that word.

However, it only takes going back to 2013 to find in that same social network a tweet from Churches in which he referred to the journalist Federico Jiménez Losantos with that word.

Losantos says that Gila is a happily disappeared comedian. He, on the other hand, is a sadly diminished clown – Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesias) September 29, 2013

Everything has emerged after Juan Carlos Girauta has published a message on the bird network in which he has charged against the “billions” that the Government will distribute

by “demand of Podemos” and has regretted that the “safe” rescue of the European Union will become more expensive.

It was then that de Quinto shared the tweet, adding that “we cannot afford to be at the expense of this vice-president clown that we have.”

Disqualifiers abound in politics and, as we have seen, they are used by militants of either sign. Of course, when you are the receiver you do not fit in the same way as when you are the sender. .