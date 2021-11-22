When is Black Friday 2021, and what are the best deals as early UK sales begin?

Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, both on the high street and online, due to the reduced prices.

The American tradition of Black Friday has become well-established in the United Kingdom.

Many people see it as a great opportunity to get their Christmas shopping done early or simply upgrade their own technology.

Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, both on the high street and online, thanks to the reduced prices.

This year’s date, as well as some of the best early deals, are listed below.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is always known as Black Friday, which falls on November 26 this year.

The term “Black Friday” first appeared in 1961, when police in Philadelphia coined the phrase to describe the heavy traffic that would occur the day after Thanksgiving, as people flocked to the city to shop.

The phrase “the busiest shopping and traffic day of the year” first appeared in the New York Times in November 1975.

It had become widely used by the 1980s, and retailers wanted to change its meaning to make it more positive.

As a result, they explained that the black stood for “in the black,” a reference to the profit margins that retailers can achieve in the run-up to Christmas.

Profits were recorded in black ink and losses in red ink in previous accounting practices.

According to this theory, Black Friday marks the start of the period when retailers will no longer be “in the red.”

Most major retailers will have Black Friday deals, with many of them already being listed online ahead of time.

Black Friday sales are particularly well-known at Amazon, while Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Tesco, and Very usually have a plethora of deals.

Fashion and beauty products are discounted at Boots, Next, TK Maxx, and online retailers Asos, Boohoo, and Pretty Little Thing.

Some retailers, such as Marks and Spencer, however, have chosen not to participate.

When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the best deals as early UK sales begin?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]