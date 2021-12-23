When is Boris Johnson expected to make his next Covid announcement?

What is the next Covid announcement from Boris Johnson?

EVEN THOUGH Boris Johnson stated that there will be no more COVID restrictions in England before Christmas, many people are concerned that a new lockdown will be implemented after the holidays.

Brits are clamoring for clarity on New Year’s Eve plans, eager to know what will happen next.

Press conferences with the most up-to-date information are rarely scheduled in advance.

Because the government must react quickly to new information, updates are often sporadic, leaving little time for planning.

The prime minister has confirmed that there will be no additional restrictions for Christmas, but he also stated that he “can’t rule out” further measures in the future.

Ministers aren’t expected to make any further decisions on new restrictions until Monday, December 27th, at the earliest.

According to inews, if the government decides to tighten the rules, they will not be implemented before December 29th because it will take at least two days for Parliament to be summoned and approve the measures before they can take effect.

The most recent conference, held on December 15, was held amid fears that Omicron would ruin Christmas for millions of people and trigger a January lockdown.

Boris renewed his call for more British citizens to volunteer as boosters in order to avoid the need for harsher restrictions on daily life.

Michael Gove led an emergency Cobra meeting with top ministers from Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland at the same time.

Scotland announced post-Christmas hospitality and indoor and outdoor public events restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, effective December 27.

Downing Street is frequently used for public announcements.

PM Johnson or a senior member of his Cabinet usually makes the announcements about the coronavirus.

Several updates have been led by the Home Secretary.

If a conference is held, it usually begins at 5 p.m. and is broadcast in various formats.

They can be viewed on The Sun’s official YouTube channel.

In addition, as new information becomes available, our live coronavirus blog will provide real-time updates and reports.

The BBC and Infosurhoy are both broadcasting live coverage of the action.