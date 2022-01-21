When is Burns Night 2022, what is a traditional haggis supper, and why do we celebrate Robert Burns?

Every year on January 25, Scotland’s most famous poet Robert Burns is honored with haggis, whisky, and poetry.

In Scotland, restrictions are easing just in time for Burns Night, after new Covid measures were implemented to combat the Omicron variant.

The poet’s celebrations are centered on rich, meaty food and enthusiastic whisky consumption, making them the most difficult of obstacles to such noble endeavors as Dry January and Veganuary.

Last year’s festivities were sadly curtailed by lockdown measures across the UK, but this year’s rules should allow for more substantial celebrations – here’s everything you need to know.

Every year on January 25, Burns Night commemorates Robert Burns’ birthday, which falls on a Monday in 2021 (the poet’s 262nd birthday).

The Burns Club of Greenock in the Scottish Lowlands is thought to have seen it for the first time in 1802, six years after he died.

They held their dinner on the 29th of January, thinking it was his birthday; parish birth records clarified the situation the following year.

A Burns supper, which can be as lavish or as simple as desired, is the centerpiece of a traditional Burns Night, and it usually includes three key ingredients: haggis, Scotch whisky, and (of course) the poet’s poetry.

Haggis is traditionally served with neeps and tatties (mashed turnips and potatoes), a rich, crumbly mixture of sheep’s offal, spices, and oats traditionally cooked in the animal’s stomach.

Before the minced offal can be eaten, guests rise to honor it with one of the night’s highlights: a recitation of Burns’ Address to a Haggis.

The ode begins with the lines “Fair Fa your honest, sonsie face, Great chieftain of the puddin-race!” and ends with a whisky toast to start the savory feast.

Although the Address is the most well-known verse associated with the festivities, the evening also features his succinct Selkirk Grace:

Some have meat and can eat it, and others would eat it if they wanted it; but we have meat and can eat it, and we thank the Lord for it.

Following the meal, whisky is usually the focus of an (increasingly rowdy) series of toasts, culminating in the “address to the lassies” and “reply.”

