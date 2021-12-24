When is Chinese New Year in 2022? Find out the date, the meaning of the tiger animal, and how to celebrate it in the United Kingdom.

When is Chinese New Year in 2022? Here’s the date, as well as the meaning of the tiger animal and how it’s celebrated in the United Kingdom.

In China, celebrations can last up to two weeks, and Chinese and other East Asians from all over the world participate.

China’s most important festival is Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival.

In China, festivities can last up to two weeks, and Chinese and other East Asians from all over the world participate.

There are twelve Chinese zodiac animals, each of which is associated with different traits and elements, and they rotate every year.

The Year of the Ox, for instance, was 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chinese New Year, including the animal that symbolizes the year 2022.

This year’s Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1st.

The Yuan Xiao Festival takes place on the 15th day of the 16-day celebrations in China, which begin on the New Year’s Eve and end on the 15th day.

This is when thousands of paper lanterns are released into the sky.

The first week of the festivities, which this year takes place from February 1 to 7, is also a Chinese national holiday.

In Chinese astrology, 2021 is the Year of the Tiger, the second of the 12-year cycle of animals.

In China, the tiger is considered the king of all beasts.

The Tiger is a sign of power, exorcism, and bravery in the Chinese zodiac.

For good luck, many Chinese children wear hats or shoes with a tiger image.

The zodiac sign years are thought to be based on a folk tale known as the Great Race.

According to legend, the animals competed to be the first to reach the Jade Emperor, and the years are named after the order in which they completed the race.

The Rat is said to have won by hitching a ride on the back of the Ox and then jumping off at the last moment.

As a result, the Ox, who was supposed to win the race, had to settle for second.

Each of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac has both positive and negative characteristics, and people born in the year of that animal may possess some of those characteristics.

Here are some of them.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

When is Chinese New Year 2022? Date, meaning of the tiger animal and how it’s celebrated in the UK