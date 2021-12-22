When is Easter in 2022? What are the dates for the following year’s bank holidays, and why do they change every year?

When is Easter in 2022? What are the dates for the upcoming bank holidays, and why do they change every year?

For the third year in a row, people in the United Kingdom will be hoping that Easter celebrations will not be ruined.

The Easter holidays in the United Kingdom have been severely impacted by Covid-19 for the past two years.

The first wave of coronavirus hit the UK in 2020, closing schools ahead of schedule and disrupting holidaymakers’ carefully planned vacations.

Families were left frustrated by lockdown as they planned for the holidays in 2021, but the following year saw an increase in Covid cases across the UK and the implementation of new lockdown measures.

While the most severe restrictions were lifted in time for Easter, Brits were forced to settle for park picnics rather than big roasts around the dining room table or a day at the pub.

So, will it be third time lucky? The date of Easter varies from year to year, so if you’re not careful, the holidays can sneak up on you – here’s when it falls in 2022, and how it’s calculated.

Easter Sunday in 2022 falls on Sunday, April 17th, almost a fortnight later than it did the previous year, on April 4th.

This should fall near the end of the school holidays for most people in the UK, whereas the celebrations in 2021 occurred near the beginning of the break.

It means that the Good Friday bank holiday will take place on Friday, April 15, and the long weekend will end on Monday, April 18 with Easter Monday.

Easter Sunday can occur on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

Easter is determined by counting backwards from the first Sunday after the first full moon following the March equinox.

“The reason for this is that Easter must fall after the biblical Passover festival, on the full moon, when Jesus was crucified,” explained Professor Sacha Stern of University College London’s Hebrew and Jewish Studies department.

In the year 2022, the equinox will occur on March 20th as usual, with the next full moon on Saturday, April 16th, making Easter Sunday the following day.

The first Council of Nicaea, in 325 AD, decided how and when Easter should be celebrated each year.

