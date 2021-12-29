When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Scotland Covid announcement and what can we expect?

What time will Nicola Sturgeon give an update today? When will the next Scotland Covid announcement be made, and what should we expect?

Following the introduction of new measures to combat the Omicron variant, the First Minister is briefing MSPs on the latest figures as well as any potential further restrictions.

On Wednesday, December 29, between 2 and 2.30 p.m., the First Minister will make a statement.

You can watch her speech live on BBC Scotland, as well as BBC News, on the iPlayer here, and Sky News has its own live YouTube feed here.

Ms. Sturgeon has been providing weekly updates on Tuesday afternoons, with the most recent one occurring on December 21.

Due to the fact that Boxing Day fell on a Sunday this year, the bank holiday was moved to Tuesday, December 28.

MSPs have been called back to Holyrood from their winter recess, so she will make her next statement a day later.

After Scotland’s infection numbers reached new highs, it’s unclear whether the First Minister will impose additional restrictions.

Covid restrictions in Scotland were previously reviewed every three weeks, but in light of the threat of the Omicron variant, Ms Sturgeon has stated that they are now being reassessed on a daily basis.

In Scotland, 8,252 cases were reported on Christmas Day, with 11,030 positive tests on Boxing Day and 10,562 on December 27.

Ms. Sturgeon predicted that the number of cases would continue to rise in the coming days, and she urged people to limit their face-to-face interactions “as much as possible.”

She’s also urged people to “get boosted by the bells” and schedule their third Covid injection.

“The significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron is reflected in the steep increase in cases now materializing,” the First Minister said on Tuesday.

The Scottish government normally publishes Covid statistics every day, but they were paused over the holidays.

