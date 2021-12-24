When is Orthodox Christmas in 2022? What is the difference between Russian and Greek Christians’ Christmas celebrations?

When is Orthodox Christmas in 2022, and why are Russian and Greek Christians celebrating it differently?

Some Christians around the world do not celebrate Christmas on December 25th, preferring to wait until the following year.

Christmas Day falls on December 25th for the vast majority of the world, including the United Kingdom.

It’s the day that has almost universally been designated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, which is commemorated by overeating stuffing and falling asleep on the sofa with a glass of port in hand (other methods of commemoration are available).

However, many Christians around the world do not celebrate Christmas on December 25th, preferring to wait until the new year.

Orthodox Christians use a calendar that differs from the Gregorian calendar commonly used in western countries.

This means that people in Russia, in particular, have some time before their celebrations.

This is why.

On the 7th of January, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas.

The festivities, however, begin at midnight on Christmas Eve.

The difference in dates is due to the calendars that were used to calculate the dates.

In 46BC, Julius Caesar established a calendar based on the advice of Egyptian astronomer Sosigene, who calculated the lunar year.

However, his measurements were off by about 11 minutes, and the dates of major Christian holidays had drifted so far over the centuries that it became an issue.

To address this, Pope Gregory instituted the Gregorian calendar in 1582, which we still use today.

The countries that were the first to adopt it were Spain, Portugal, France, Poland, Italy, the Catholic Low Countries, and Luxembourg.

However, the Julian calendar is still used in much of the Soviet bloc and the Middle East.

As a result of the 13-day difference between the two calendars, Christmas Day in those countries falls on what we now call 7 January.

As the holidays slipped away in May 1923, a group of Orthodox leaders met to discuss the problem.

Other Orthodox churches, such as those of Russia and Egypt, refused to adopt the new calendar, including Greece, Cyprus, and Romania.

Many countries, including Russia, which has more than a third (39%) of the world’s Christians, celebrate Christmas on this day.

Some Orthodox countries, such as Greece, Cyprus, and Romania, now celebrate Christmas on December 25th.

