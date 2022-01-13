When is Pongal 2022? Find out when the Hindu festival takes place, what it means, and how to say “happy Pongal” in Tamil.

When is Pongal 2022? Find out the date of the Hindu festival, what it means, and how to say “happy Pongal” in Tamil.

Pongal, a multi-day festival associated with Tamil Nadu, marks the start of the harvest season’s abundance.

Pongal, a Tamil festival, will be celebrated this week by Hindus all over the world.

The holiday, which lasts several days, marks the beginning of the harvest season’s bounty – here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pongal is a four-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu in South India.

It dates back to 200BC and marks the start of Uttarayan, the sun’s six-month journey north and the end of the winter season.

Lord Shiva is said to have sent his bull, Basava, to Earth to tell mankind that they should bathe in oil every day and eat once a month, according to legend.

The bull, on the other hand, got it wrong, advising them to eat every day and bathe in oil once a month.

Basava was sent to Earth as a punishment to assist man in plowing fields and meeting his food needs, which is how cattle became associated with the holiday.

Pongal is held every year in mid-January, and this year’s festival will take place from January 14 to 17.

In Tamil, the phrase “Happy Pongal” is pronounced “i-ni-ya pong-gal vaazhth-thuk-kal.”

You can also say ‘pong-ga-loooo pong-gal,’ which is a phrase used when a rice pot overflows.

“The name of the festival comes from the Tamil word meaning “to boil”; rice is boiled in milk and offered first to the gods, then to the cows, and finally to family members,” according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

“The anticipated greeting, ‘Has the rice boiled?’ is answered, ‘It has boiled,’ during the exchange of visits that mark all Hindu festivals.

“During Pongal, cows are especially revered: their horns are painted, and they are garlanded with flowers and fruit, paraded, and allowed to graze freely.”

The first day of Pongal is called “Bhogi Pongal,” and it is when rice, sugarcane, and turmeric are brought in from the fields.

It represents a new beginning, and old household items are discarded and burned alongside cow dung.

The second day is dedicated to the Sun God and is known as “Surya Pongal” or “Thai Pongal.”

Women get up early on this day to clean and decorate their homes.

The sun god is boiled with freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When is Pongal 2022? Date of the Hindu festival, its meaning explained and how to say ‘happy Pongal’ in Tamil