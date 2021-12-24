When is Ramadan in 2022? Find out the dates, the meaning of fasting, and when Eid al-Fitr will be held next year.

When is Ramadan in 2022? When is Eid al-Fitr in 2022?

Ramadan is the first major event on the Muslim calendar in 2022, followed by the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Christmas and the New Year are currently the focus of attention in the United Kingdom, but for many Muslims, December 25th is just another day.

Here’s when they’re expected to happen, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Ramadan is the Islamic calendar’s ninth month.

It starts when the new crescent moon first appears in the sky and lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon cycle.

As a result, the dates differ depending on where you are on the planet.

Ramadan will begin in the United Kingdom on April 2nd, 2022, and will last until May 1st.

Similarly to Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon in the 10th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The date is currently set for 2 May 2022, with celebrations lasting anywhere from one to three days depending on where you are.

There’s some debate about whether a moon sighting should refer to you physically seeing the moon in your region, which could be hampered by factors like weather, or to sightings in Saudi Arabia or other regions.

Some argue that technological advancements in astronomy allow for unprecedented accuracy in calculating the rising of the new moon, allowing for a single start date to be used by all Muslims around the world rather than a variety of dates.

The month’s position in the more widely used Gregorian calendar varies because Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar.

“The Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon, commonly known as the lunar cycle,” explains Muslim Aid.

As a result, in the Gregorian calendar, Ramadan occurs approximately 10 days earlier each year.”

The most widely accepted rule is that you must not eat or drink anything and refrain from sexual activity during daylight hours.

Even drinking water is not recommended.

This is to direct more attention to Allah.

If you are unable to fast, you are exempt from doing so.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

