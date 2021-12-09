When is Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day in 2021, and how can you donate?

When is Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day in 2021, and how can you help?

Save the Children manages and organizes the event, which has raised over £27 million since its inception in 2012.

Christmas Jumper Day has returned, and it has become a popular holiday tradition.

Save the Children organizes and runs the event, which has raised over £27 million since its inception in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Christmas Jumper Day, so it’s a significant milestone.

It will be held on Friday, December 10th, and you can register here.

It couldn’t be any easier; all you have to do is wear a Christmas sweater on Friday, December 10th.

The charity claims that “you don’t even need a new jumper.”

“Dig out last year’s, add tinsel to a boring old sweater, or get one from a charity shop.”

You can also donate £2 to Save the Children, or £1 if you’re in school.

Right here, you can register your information and confirm that you will be wearing a Christmas sweater.

You don’t have to be a part of a group to wear a Christmas jumper.

It’s all about how proudly you wear your sweater.

You could even create your own fundraising page and have people sponsor you.

In the free online fundraising pack, you’ll find even more enthralling top tips.

The organization has also created holiday crafting kits to assist people in upcycling their sweaters at home.

Save the Children charity shops and online at www.savethechildren.org.uk sell the kits for £3.

Every purchase will result in 100% of profits going to help children get the food, healthcare, and education they need to see the wonders of the world.

A total of 2,487,046 people from various groups and societies are expected to participate.

This translates to:

Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott, Emma Bunton, Kate Garraway, Wes Nelson, Seema Jaswal, and Dr Ranj Singh are among the celebrities who are supporting the charity this year.

“I’m really excited to be participating in Christmas Jumper Day again this year, and I hope everyone joins in and supports this fantastic cause,” Holly said.

It has become even more crucial.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2021? Date of the Save the Children fundraising event and how to donate