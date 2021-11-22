When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving in 2021? When is Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching in the United States, Canada, and a few other countries around the world.

Thanksgiving, one of the most important annual holidays in the United States, Canada, and a few other countries around the world, is approaching.

While having a massive roast dinner-style feast a month before Christmas may seem excessive in the United Kingdom, it is the more important holiday for many Americans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday, including when it’ll be observed this year.

Thanksgiving is observed in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November, which falls on Thursday, November 25 this year.

However, in Canada, it is observed on the second Monday of October, which this year falls on October 11.

On the fourth Thursday of November in 1863, Abraham Lincoln established a regular national day of thanksgiving.

With the exception of 1940 and 1941, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to move the celebration to the third Thursday of the month for commercial reasons, it has remained the same ever since.

Thanksgiving dates back to September 1620, when 102 pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower, seeking a new home where they could freely practice their faith.

The promise of prosperity and the opportunity to own land drew them to America, then known as the New World.

In 1621, these colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans in Plymouth, Massachusetts, shared an autumn harvest feast that they had worked together to prepare – the first ever Thanksgiving celebration.

Squanto, a Native American, is said to have been critical to the pilgrims’ survival during their first year.

He taught them how to grow corn, catch fish, avoid poisonous plants, and extract sap from maple trees, among other things.

He also assisted them in forming a partnership with the Wampanoag.

However, this was the only successful meeting of natives and colonists during this time period, and many Native Americans believe that Thanksgiving celebrations gloss over a history in which they have been persecuted and killed frequently.

Thanksgiving is all about the food.

People usually eat turkey that has been roasted in the oven.

When is Thanksgiving 2021? Date, meaning of the US holiday and how it’s celebrated