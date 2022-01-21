When is the Glasgow Fair in 2022, what is its history, and do people still celebrate it?

The Glasgow Fair Fortnight, once a major event on the Glaswegian calendar, drew thousands of visitors from all over the city and beyond.

It is still considered a public holiday today.

The Glasgow Fair Fortnight has been a tradition in Glasgow for generations.

Locals are known to take a break ‘doon the watter’ and enjoy some time off during the holiday, which takes place in July.

It is known as Glasgow Fair and dates back to the 12th Century, when William the Lion granted Bishop Jocelin of Glasgow permission to hold an annual eight-day fair in July.

READ MORE-Glasgow metro plans take a “significant step forward” after receiving government approval

The fair began with a flurry of horse and cattle markets held in the grounds of Glasgow Cathedral.

‘The Fair’ became a local holiday over the years, with businesses closing and people taking time off.

By the late 1800s, it had become the start of a two-week festival, with market celebrations on Glasgow Green.

The fair drew large crowds, including entertainers looking to capitalize on the large crowds.

In 1912, the Glasgow Fair featured a simulated train journey through Japan and back to Scotland.

The annual Glaswegian holiday lasted until the 1950s and 1960s, when the phrase “doon the watter” became popular.

The Glasgow Fair was a time when Glaswegians who could afford it would pack their belongings and head to the seaside to get away from the city.

Glasgow Fair will take place on Monday, August 18th, 2022, and is still observed as a public holiday in the city.

While it is no longer the grand event it once was, and annual leave has changed the way many of us spend our vacations, some Glasgow businesses continue to follow tradition.

Let us know what you’ve got planned for the Glasgow Fair Weekend in the comments.