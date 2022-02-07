When is the gun salute today? When are the Queen’s Jubilee tributes? Why are there 21, 41, and 62-gun salutes?

When is the gun salute today, what are the Queen’s Jubilee tributes, and why are there 21, 41, and 62-gun salutes?

When her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne.

The Queen’s Platunum Jubilee has arrived, and celebrations have begun across the country.

The main events to commemorate it will take place in June of this year, as they have in previous jubilees, but military honors will be held to commemorate the date of her accession.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s gun salutes, including when and where they’ll take place.

A gun salute is a military salute that is typically fired to commemorate significant events such as birthdays or anniversaries.

It’s thought to date back to the dawn of naval warfare.

They always fire an odd number of rounds unless it’s a salute for a funeral.

In the United Kingdom, the number of rounds fired in a salute is determined by the location and occasion.

The most well-known salutes are the Royal and National salutes, which consist of 21 guns.

If it’s from a royal park or royal residence, the number of rounds is increased to 41.

It’ll be a 62-gun salute if it’s held by the Tower of London, plus another 21 because it’s in the City of London.

At 10-second intervals, the guns will fire one after the other.

As part of the events marking the Queen’s accession to the throne, gun salutes are being fired across the United Kingdom today.

The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery will fire a 41-gun salute in London’s Green Park.

During the build-up, the Grenadier Guards’ Band will perform near the firing position.

The Tower of London will also fire a 62-gun salute.

The 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East (4 Brigade) are also holding a 21-gun salute at York Museum Gardens.

Before arriving at Museum Gardens, members of the British Army Band Catterick will play as they march through the city.

The 21-gun salute in York and the Green Park event will both be fired at noon on Monday.

The tribute at the Tower of London.

