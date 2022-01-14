When is the next full moon? The ‘Wolf Moon’ in January 2022, as well as the lunar calendar in its entirety.

When is the next full moon? The ‘Wolf Moon’ in January 2022, and the lunar calendar in full swing.

Because of the lunar cycle, each month’s full moon falls on a slightly different date – here are the key dates for 2022.

The full moon has inspired everything from religious festivals to outlandish doomsday conspiracy theories and horror films for millennia.

Because each lunar cycle lasts just over 29.5 days, the full moon appears on a slightly different date each month (and even more than once, in the case of a “blue moon”).

Here’s a look at the full moon calendar for 2022, as well as everything you need to know about the rise in popularity of moon names and phenomena like the “Supermoon” and “Blood Moon.”

Here is the full moon calendar for 2022:

The majority of pre-modern calendars named their months after the moon, a practice that was phased out with the introduction of the solar Julian and Gregorian calendars.

New names for full moons – and their purported meanings – have infiltrated pop culture in recent years, and are generally attributed to Native American tribes.

According to Laura Redish, director and cofounder of Native Languages of the Americas, there is no standardized Native American calendar, despite Nasa’s claim that the names come from the Algonquin tribe, which is part of a larger cultural linguistic group known as Algonquian.

Giving each full moon a distinct name was an important part of keeping track of the seasons, as it effectively divided the year into months.

According to a list published by the Algonquin Nation Tribal Council in 2005, some of the popularly used names, such as “strawberry moon” and “harvest moon,” do appear to be Algonquin.

Others, on the other hand, aren’t.

Different tribes used different calendars, according to Ms Redish, and a variety of calendars appear to have been swiped for the popular names, while some of the popular monikers are essentially fabrications.

In the 1930s, the American periodical Farmer’s Almanac published a list of moon names that seems to have become the gold standard for modern moon naming:

The Earth’s orbit around the sun takes about 11 days longer than the full 12-moon cycle.

This implies that each.

