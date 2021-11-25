When is the next solar eclipse, and why won’t you be able to see it from the UK?

You’ll have to travel to Antarctica to see this year’s only total solar eclipse.

Skywatchers will have heard that a total solar eclipse will occur at the beginning of December.

This year, there will be only one total solar eclipse, so when will it happen and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

An annulus or “ring of fire” appears during a total eclipse, which occurs when the sun and moon are aligned with the Earth, whereas a crescent appears during a partial eclipse.

Only when there is a new moon can it happen.

The moon is 400 times closer to us than the sun, which has an 864,000-mile diameter.

As a result, the coincidence is a happy one.

Every 18 months or so, a total solar eclipse can be seen somewhere on the planet.

They usually last only a few moments.

Total, annular, partial, and hybrid solar eclipses are the four types.

A partial eclipse occurs when the moon covers only a portion of the sun; an annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but is too small to cover the entire surface; and a hybrid eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but is too small to cover the entire surface.

A direct view of an eclipse is not recommended.

Even though the moon obscures most of the sun, looking directly at it can be dangerous.

Wear solar eclipse viewing glasses, which can be purchased online or made yourself, to safely view the eclipse.

A pinhole projector can also be created.

Make a small hole in a piece of card and hold it up to the sun to do this.

Hold it up to the sun so that the light shines through the card and onto a piece of paper behind it.

You can then observe the eclipse’s shadow on the piece of paper.

A total solar eclipse will occur on December 4, 2021, which will be the next one.

This year’s total solar eclipse is the only one.

Unfortunately, stargazers in the United Kingdom will be unable to see this one.

Only Antartica will be able to see the whole thing.

