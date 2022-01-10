When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022?

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022? When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 will feature a wide range of events, including a four-day weekend and an extra bank holiday.

This year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which means the UK will have an extra bank holiday.

While Elizabeth II will celebrate her 70th year on the throne in February, the celebration has been moved to June, when it will coincide with the spring bank holiday, providing a welcome four-day weekend.

Buckingham Palace has planned a slew of events to commemorate the occasion, from concerts to beacon lightings – here’s everything you need to know.

On February 6, 2022, the Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

However, that date marks the 70th anniversary of her father’s death, King George VI, and is not one the monarch wishes to commemorate.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend, like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, has been set for the first week of June, with the summer month providing a better chance of good weather.

The late May spring bank holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June to make room for the four-day weekend, and the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday will be held on Friday 3 June.

The 95-year-old monarch will open her private estates to the public as part of the Jubilee celebrations, with some of the world’s biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace.

It’s unclear which events the Queen will attend or participate in because she was ordered to rest by doctors in October of last year after an overnight stay in the hospital for unspecified preliminary investigations.

Other members of the royal family, such as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, are likely to be present for the majority of the Jubilee duties.

On the 10th of January, Fortnum and Mason launched the Platinum Pudding Competition to find a dish to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, with Mary Berry serving on the judging panel.

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers are expected to take part in a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May, which will take the audience on a journey through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee? Bank holiday 2022 dates and full schedule of events for the weekend