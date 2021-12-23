When is Yule 2021? What is the meaning of the pagan festival and how did it inspire Christmas?

When is Yule in 2021? Learn about the pagan festival’s meaning and how it influenced Christmas.

Yule is a pagan holiday that has been observed by the Germanic peoples of Germany and Scandinavia for thousands of years.

People all over the United Kingdom are looking forward to spending Christmas with their loved ones.

However, many people are unaware that some of our favorite traditions date back to a time before the Christian Christmas story, from a festival known as Yule.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yule, including how it’s celebrated today.

Yule began on December 21st and ends on January 1st this year.

The inspiration for the 12 days of Christmas is always a 12-day festival.

The word “Yule” is a modernized version of the Old Norse Jól and Jólnir, one of Odin’s names.

Yule celebrations were centered on the winter solstice, and included feasting, drinking, and sacrifices.

Scholars have also linked it to the Legend of the Wild Hunt, a folktale about a chase led by a mythological figure escorted by a ghostly or supernatural group of hunters.

Burning a yule log and bringing evergreen plants into the house to “guard” their life essence were two important traditions.

This was a type of sympathetic magic in which practitioners believed they could harness the life force of the plants for personal gain.

Yule coincides with the celebration of Jesus’ birth, which takes the form of a 12-day feast known as the Epiphany or Feast of the Nativity.

This feast was timed to coincide with the pagan holiday of Sol Invictus, which commemorated the winter solstice and the gradually lengthening days as the sun rose higher in the sky.

These feasts merged over time to form the Christmas holiday we know today.

Yule is the feast commemorating Christ’s birth, and Yuletide is the Christmas season in today’s language.

Many aspects of Jesus’ birth are commemorated during the Yule season, but remnants of the original feasts and celebrations can also be found in many of our modern-day Christmas customs.

Most people who have a yule log, for example, are unconcerned about where it came from or who it belongs to.

