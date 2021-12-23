When it comes to covering the aftermath of the Michigan high school shooting, a small-town newspaper treads carefully.

A small-town newspaper treads carefully when reporting on the aftermath of the Michigan high school shooting.

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) —

— Reporter James Hanlon would have gone to the Soup andamp; Sweet Stroll on Dec. 1 if circumstances had been different.

3, mingling with locals as they dined in downtown restaurants before the village’s Christmas tree was lit.

Instead, he attended a vigil for a horrific tragedy that drew thousands of people to downtown.

Hanlon was not wanted at the latter, despite the fact that he would have been welcome at the former.

At a time when the town craved privacy, his job was to bear witness.

Four students were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School a few days ago.

The shooting resulted in the arrest of a fellow student.

Journalists began to arrive in the small town.

As they described the horrific event and its aftermath, most of them were aware of the sadness that surrounded them.

Hanlon’s balancing act of covering a tragedy is made more difficult by the fact that he works for the Oxford Leader, a local newspaper.

He has a closer relationship with the town than other journalists.

The people who were killed weren’t strangers.

The majority of them had been featured in the weekly paper for academic or athletic achievements.

The Leader has always been a mix of local supporter and civic historian.

However, it shifted from booster to interloper following the mass shooting.

The family had turned against it following a death in the family.

“We definitely respect people’s boundaries,” Hanlon said.

“We do our best to respect their privacy.”

Hanlon, 29, is one of the Leader’s two reporters. He has been with the paper for two years.

It’s his first time working in the media.

He covers a wide range of topics, but none is more important than education.

He claims that half of the newspaper’s stories are about schools.

One of the Leader’s objectives is to get every student in the paper before graduation.

Hanlon has paid a number of visits to the high school, which features a soaring glass façade and a bright blue football field.

He attended a dress rehearsal for the theater department a few weeks before the shoot.

The children were putting on a play based on a radio broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” from the 1940s.

Hanlon has also written about students who aren’t in school.

In July, he spoke with Kylie Ossege, who had been injured…

