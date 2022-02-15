When it comes to moving house, Brits rank their biggest gripes – and it involves a lot of waiting.

When it comes to moving houses, the most common complaints are having to wait for WiFi to be installed, waiting for a move-in date – and dealing with bad weather.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults who have moved, 60% found the experience’stressful,’ while 40% were frustrated because many aspects were out of their control.

Having to deal with estate agents and solicitors, as well as being unable to fit furniture into the new home, were among the top 20 pet peeves.

Three out of ten people had to deal with the nightmare of cleaning up after the previous owners.

It was also discovered that nearly half of those who moved had unexpected costs, with nearly one-quarter being surprised by estate agent fees.

Homeowners spent an average of £2,800 on estate agent fees, with more than a tenth claiming they spent less on furnishing their new home.

“Moving house can be an expensive and stressful process, and unfortunately far too many sellers feel ripped off,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO of fee-free estate agent Strike, which commissioned the research to mark the nationwide launch of its moving hub platform.

“Instead of wasting their hard-earned money on high fees, they should be able to put it towards their new home.”

“Being able to remove estate agent fees from the process allows customers to put their money toward the things that really matter – and we’re here for anyone selling who wants a stress-free, in-control experience.”

When it came to moving costs, homeowners faced an average of £2,322 in additional costs that they had not budgeted for.

And nearly four in ten (38%) thought the fees were excessive, with a third willing to cut the estate agent out of the process entirely if possible.

In fact, estate agent fees came in second on a list of life’s biggest rip-offs, trailing only hospital parking and movie theater snacks.

Instead, 76% would have preferred to spend the money on improving their home, with a new kitchen being the top priority for homeowners if they had the funds.

1. You haven’t heard from your solicitors.

2. Exorbitant fees

3. Sellers’ sluggishness

4. Dealing with lawyers

Waiting for a move-in date is number five on the list.

6. Organizing services such as electricity, subscriptions, and so on.

7. Fees that are not expected

8. It rained the day of the move.

9. The inconvenience of having to wait for Wi-Fi to be installed.

10. The filthy state of the new home

11. Dealing with real estate agents

12. Having to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.