When it comes to pets, Pope Francis is mistaken; caring for them can help us become better people.

Having a pet has taught us how to be more selfless, caring, and responsible.

“It’s the closest I get to spirituality, just watching a dog,” Ricky Gervais once said. Pope Francis, who we can assume is closer to godliness than our Ricky, isn’t so sure.

The Pontiff claims in his most recent Cathechism that the modern world’s priorities are incorrect, and that we are foregoing the opportunity to have children in favor of owning a pet.

Rather than a cat or a dog, he wants us to have or adopt children.

“How many children around the world are waiting for someone to look after them?” the Pope wondered.

But the same could be said for dogs, and we all know which one will greet you warmly when you return home.

While I am not a Catholic, I believe that Pope Francis makes a lot of sense for believers and non-believers alike. “Today… there is a certain selfishness,” he said in response to falling birth rates in the developed world, and while I am not a Catholic, I believe that he speaks a lot of sense for believers and non-believers alike.

However, his treatment of childless couples is fundamentally flawed, and when he says that choosing a pet over having a child “takes away our humanity,” he reveals himself to be a dog lover who has never thrown a ball for a dog.

I don’t mind if he calls me a jerk.

By any standard, I am, and lavishing paternal love on my dog – a lockdown puppy with the classic dachshund plaintive expression – is something of which I am unquestionably guilty.

I even refer to myself as his father, and we frequently have conversations in which I give him advice or benefit from my experience on important issues of his self-hood, such as the value of barking at the postman.

I couldn’t be more involved in his life, or more protective of him, if he were a child, as I am with most pet owners.

However, the Pope claims that this could make us worse people.

I would argue that the opposite is true.

I believe that having a pet has taught us how to be more selfless, caring, and responsible.

We learn about unconditional love and.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.