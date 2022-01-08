When it comes to vaccine mandates, what has the Supreme Court said?

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Biden vaccine mandate case on January 7, 2022.

Many justices questioned whether the federal government had the authority to impose policies like vaccine mandates across the country.

President Biden’s proposed mandate for the end of 2021 has raised concerns about the federal government’s power. Supreme Court Justices spent hours on Friday trying to decide whether the federal government’s authority reaches into vaccine territory.

“Vaccination mandates have traditionally been overseen by states.

I recently turned down a challenge in New Mexico.

Why isn’t this a major question for the states and Congress to decide?” Justice Neil Gorsuch wondered.

Private employers with 100 or more employees are already required by OSHA to provide vaccination or a mandatory mask-and-testing policy that is paid for by the companies themselves.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also ordered that all workers and staff at health-care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients be vaccinated.

Nearly 100 million Americans are affected by these federal regulations.

“It sounds like the sort of thing that states will be responding to or should be responding to or that Congress should be responding to or should be, rather than the federal government, the executive branch, acting alone,” Chief Justice John Roberts expressed similar concerns.

On the other hand, Justice Elena Kagan agreed with Biden’s mandate, stating that “nearly a million people have died.”

I’m not attempting to be dramatic here.

I’m simply stating facts.

And this is the policy that will most effectively put a stop to it.”

Justice Stephen Breyer added, “There were three quarters of a million new cases yesterday! That’s ten times as many as when OSHA issued this ruling.”

“Is that what you’re saying now, that it’s in the public interest in this situation to stop this vaccination rule when there are nearly a million new cases every day?”

Given the court’s conservative makeup, Kate Shaw, a Cardozo Law professor and ABC News legal analyst, predicts that “one or both of these policies may be struck down,” putting federal government power in jeopardy.

The Court has not yet reached a decision, but it is expected to do so soon.

President Biden proposed in September 2021 that businesses with more than 100 employees be required to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

Those who need to be inoculated would be given paid time off to get the vaccine.

In the end, these federal safety regulations would affect 80 million workers in the United States.

“United Airlines, for example, has already made this a requirement.”

