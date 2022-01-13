When it opens in 2023, the indoor waterpark in Atlantic City will have ziplines and a retractable ceiling.

When it opens in 2023, the Atlantic City Indoor Waterpark will have ziplines and a retractable ceiling.

At the same location where guests gathered in freezing temperatures Wednesday morning to celebrate the city’s new upcoming non-casino attraction, Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein’s vision is that next summer people will be frolicking in 85 degree temperatures inside his new (dollar)100 million Atlantic City waterpark.

Political leaders and community members mingled with mimosas in hand under a heated white tent alongside Showboat, passing three brave souls playing in a small above ground pool while others, dressed more for July temperatures, showed off their skills on a mechanical surfboard.

It was a foreshadowing of things to come in a city, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr., that “keeps bouncing back.”

“This is what you’d expect to see in Atlantic City.”

Before the ceremonial shovels hit the dirt, Small said, “Every time they count us out and write the proverbial obituary, we bounce back bigger than ever.”

On Monday, the actual groundbreaking took place.

After a groundbreaking ceremony for the ISLAND waterpark on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. speak.

NJ Advance Media for NJcom on December 12, 2022.

ISLAND waterpark, according to Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, will be unparalleled.

The 100,000-square-foot year-round waterpark will include outlet shops, pools, lazy rivers, waterslides, and restaurants, as well as a retractable glass-pane roof.

“This will be Atlantic City’s first year-round family resort in its 168-year history,” Blatstein said.

Inside, ziplines, a gravity coaster, a boardwalk with typical boardwalk games, and Blatstein’s favorite part, an adult area, are all planned.

“We have a 10,000-square-foot adult-only area.”

Waterparks aren’t just for kids, right?

The adult zone at Atlantic City’s ISLAND waterpark. Image courtesy of ISLAND waterpark

While the grandparents take the kids to all of the attractions, the parents can relax with a foot massage, a manicure or pedicure, and even a drink of their choice.

There will also be a space for those who want to get away from the office but still have work to do.

“There isn’t a single waterpark on the planet that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.