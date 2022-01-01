Charges against correction officers on duty were dropped after Jeffrey Epstein died in a prison cell.

Charges against correction officers on duty were dropped when Jeffrey Epstein died in a prison cell.

Charges against correction officers on duty were dropped after Jeffrey Epstein died in his jail cell.

This article was co-written by Larry McShane of the New York Daily News (TNS).

Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against a pair of Manhattan federal corrections officers accused of sleeping on the job after sexual predator suspect Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide inside his prison cell.

In the hours leading up to Epstein’s death in August 2019 at the now-defunct Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and shopping online at work.

Authorities also claim that the two falsified prison records to make it appear that they conducted the required checks on Epstein in the hours leading up to his death inside the high-security unit where he was housed.

The decision was made public in an online database on Friday after being approved by a 13 order signed by Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams.

Prosecutors claim that while sitting at their desks just 15 feet from Epstein’s cell, Noel and Thomas were searching the internet for motorcycles and furniture.

Despite the fact that they were required to make rounds of the unit every 30 minutes, both appeared to be sleeping for two hours, according to the indictment.

Epstein had been moved back to a regular cell 10 days before his death after being found on the floor of his cell with a bed sheet around his neck a month before.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend the 2005 Wall Street Concert Series.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (photo courtesy of Joe Schildhorn/Getty Images, file)

The news comes just two days after Epstein’s longtime sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty in federal court of sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

In May, the guards signed a deferred prosecution agreement, promising to complete 100 hours of community service, maintain good behavior, and cooperate with the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation.

Both defendants had met the terms of the agreement before the deadline of November, according to the federal pretrial services office, which notified federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

